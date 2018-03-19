Taylor Farms diced onion Salmonella risk spurs Haggen recalls

A grocery chain in the Pacific Northwest is recalling several deli salads, wraps and other products because they include diced onions from Taylor Farms of Salinas, CA, that are potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

Foods sold at a dozen Haggen grocery stores in Washington are included in the recall, which the regional chain posted on its website Sunday. Neither Taylor Farms not the Food and Drug Administration had posted any recall information for diced yellow onions from the California company.

The grocer’s recall notice did not report how the possible Salmonella contamination of the Taylor Farms onions was discovered.

Taylor Farms, founded in 1995, is a large producer of fresh produce and freshcut produce commodities for sale to consumers and foodservice operators such as grocery delis, restaurants, schools and other entities.

Consumers may still have unused portions of the recalled foods in their homes because the sell-by dates are up to and including March 27. No illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the recalled foods as of Sunday.

“Customers who purchased the recalled products from the (below)-listed stores should discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund,” according to the Haggen recall notice. “Customers who have questions about the recall can contact Haggen Customer Service at 800-995-1902.”

The Haggen stores that sold the foods subject to the recall are:

31565 State Route 20 #1, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

2814 Meridian, Bellingham, WA 98225

757 Haggen Drive, Burlington, WA 98223

1313 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia, WA 98502

2900 Woburn Street, Bellingham, WA 98226

26603 72nd Avenue NW, Stanwood, WA 98292

1301 Avenue D, Snohomish, WA 09290

1815 Main Street, Ferndale, WA 98248

17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville, WA 98072

2601 East Division, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

8915 Market Place NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

3711 88th Street NE, Marysville, WA 98270

The following recalled products were sold in the deli from the full-service and/or self-service cases and packaged in clear containers. The sell-by dates are printed on the scale label that is affixed to the product packaging.

Product Name First six digits

of UPC codes Sell-by dates Old Fashion Potato Salad 202932 3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18 Cashew Chicken Salad 202928 3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18 Turkey Curry Salad 202986 3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18

Cashew Chicken Salad Wrap 203681 3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18 Cashew Chicken Croissants (2-pack) 203908 3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18 Cashew Chicken Croissant Tray 203812 3/15/18 up to and including 3/19/18 Tartar Sauce 202804 3/13/18 up to and including 3/27/18

Tartar Sauce (Condiment with

made-to-order Fish & Chips) 206000

206001

206004

206006 3/13/18 up to and including 3/17/18

Advice for consumers

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella poisoning should seek medical attention immediately and tell their doctors about their possible exposure to the pathogen.

Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea that is often bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

