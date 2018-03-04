Smucker confirms euthinasia drug in popular dog food brands

The FDA has posted notice of a voluntary recall by The J.M. Smucker Company Inc. of canned dog food after the company confirmed pentobarbital in tallow used to manufactured the affected products.

In all, the recall covers more than 107 million cans of dog food in several flavors sold under the Gravy Train, Kibbles ’N Bits, Skippy and Ol’ Roy brands. Big Heart Pet Brands distributed the Gravy Train, Kibbles ’N Bits and Skippy dog food to retailers nationwide. Walmart Stores Inc. distributed the Ol’ Roy dog food.

Initially, the Food and Drug Administration FDA had agreed to allow Smucker to issue a “product withdrawal,” pending the results of lab tests. Once pentobarbital contamination was confirmed by the company itself, Smucker agreed to a voluntary recall.

Pentobarbital is a chemical sedative used by veterinarians to euthanize animals. The presence of it at any level in a pet food is illegal, and renders the product adulterated under federal law.

The recalled dog food is sold in individual cans and multi-can packs. Smucker products included in the recall are:

Gravy Train With Lamb & Rice Chunks, packaged in metal cans with Net WT 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910005430 on flat case and 7910052543 on cans. Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021; Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803.

With Lamb & Rice Chunks, packaged in metal cans with Net WT 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910005430 on flat case and 7910052543 on cans. Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021; Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803. Gravy Train ; With T-Bone Flavor Chunks; packaged in metal cans with Net WT 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910005410 on flat case and 7910052541 on cans. Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021; Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803

; With T-Bone Flavor Chunks; packaged in metal cans with Net WT 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910005410 on flat case and 7910052541 on cans. Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021; Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803 Gravy Train With Beef Chunks; packaged in metal cans with Net WT 22 OZ and UPC: 7910051647 on flat case and 7910051647 on cans; or with Net WT 13.5 OZ and UPC: 7910052457 on flat case and 79100034417 on cans. Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021; Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803

With Beef Chunks; packaged in metal cans with Net WT 22 OZ and UPC: 7910051647 on flat case and 7910051647 on cans; or with Net WT 13.5 OZ and UPC: 7910052457 on flat case and 79100034417 on cans. Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021; Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803 Gravy Train With Chicken Chunks; packaged in metal cans; Net WT 22 OZ with UPC: 7910051645 on flat case and 7910051645 on cans; and Net WT 13.2 OZ with UPC: 7910052458 on flat case and 7910034418 on cans. Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021; Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803

With Chicken Chunks; packaged in metal cans; Net WT 22 OZ with UPC: 7910051645 on flat case and 7910051645 on cans; and Net WT 13.2 OZ with UPC: 7910052458 on flat case and 7910034418 on cans. Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021; Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803 Gravy Train With Strips In Gravy; packaged in metal cans with Net WT 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910005420 on flat case and 7910052542 on cans. Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021; Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803

With Strips In Gravy; packaged in metal cans with Net WT 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910005420 on flat case and 7910052542 on cans. Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021; Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803 Ol’ Roy Dog Food Strips in Gravy With Turkey & Bacon; packaged in metal cans with Net Wt 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910017570 on flat case and 8113117570 on cans. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021

Dog Food Strips in Gravy With Turkey & Bacon; packaged in metal cans with Net Wt 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910017570 on flat case and 8113117570 on cans. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021 Kibbles ‘n Bits brand Dog Food; Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices With Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy; packaged in metal cans with Net Wt. 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910052489A on flat case and 7910010380 on cans. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021

brand Dog Food; Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices With Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy; packaged in metal cans with Net Wt. 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910052489A on flat case and 7910010380 on cans. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021 Kibbles ‘n Bits brand Dog Food; Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts With Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetables; packages in metal cans with Net Wt. 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910052488A on flat case and 7910010378 on cans. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021

brand Dog Food; Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts With Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetables; packages in metal cans with Net Wt. 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910052488A on flat case and 7910010378 on cans. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021 Kibbles ‘n Bits brand Dog Food; Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts With Real Beef & Vegetables In Gravy; packaged in metal cans with Net Wt. 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910052486A on flat case and 7910010375 on cans. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021

brand Dog Food; Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts With Real Beef & Vegetables In Gravy; packaged in metal cans with Net Wt. 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910052486A on flat case and 7910010375 on cans. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021 Skippy Premium Chunks in gravy; Chunky Stew; packaged in metal cans with Net Wt. 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910052469 on flat case and 7910050249 on cans. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021

Premium Chunks in gravy; Chunky Stew; packaged in metal cans with Net Wt. 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910052469 on flat case and 7910050249 on cans. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021 Skippy Premium Chunks in gravy; With Beef; packaged in metal cans with Net Wt. 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910052508 on flat case and 7910050250 on cans. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021

Premium Chunks in gravy; With Beef; packaged in metal cans with Net Wt. 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910052508 on flat case and 7910050250 on cans. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021 Skippy Premium Strips in Gravy; With Beef; packaged in metal cans with Net Wt. 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910052509 on flat case and 7910050245 on cans. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021

Premium Strips in Gravy; With Beef; packaged in metal cans with Net Wt. 13.2 OZ; UPC: 7910052509 on flat case and 7910050245 on cans. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021 Kibbles ‘n Bits 12 Can Variety Pack; Chef’s Choice Bistro, containing 4 cans of Hearty Cuts with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables In Gravy; Chef’s Choice Homestyle, 4 cans of Meatballs & Pasta Dinner with Real Beef in Tomato Sauce; Chef’s Choice Bistro, and 4 cans of Bistro Tender Cuts With Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy; packaged in metal cans with 12 – 13.2 OZ Cans per case; Total Net Wt 9 LB 14 OZ; Variety Pack paper box UPC: 7910027750; These packages are not meant for individual can sales and are sold as a 12 can Variety Pack. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021

12 Can Variety Pack; Chef’s Choice Bistro, containing 4 cans of Hearty Cuts with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables In Gravy; Chef’s Choice Homestyle, 4 cans of Meatballs & Pasta Dinner with Real Beef in Tomato Sauce; Chef’s Choice Bistro, and 4 cans of Bistro Tender Cuts With Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy; packaged in metal cans with 12 – 13.2 OZ Cans per case; Total Net Wt 9 LB 14 OZ; Variety Pack paper box UPC: 7910027750; These packages are not meant for individual can sales and are sold as a 12 can Variety Pack. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021 Kibbles ‘n Bits 12 Can Variety Pack; containing 4 cans of Chef’s Choice Bistro, Hearty Cuts with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables In Gravy; 4 cans of Chef’s Choice Homestyle, Meatballs & Pasta Dinner with Real Beef in Tomato Sauce; and 4 cans of Chef’s Choice Bistro, Bistro Tender Cuts With Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy; packaged in metal cans with 12 – 13.2 OZ Cans per case; Total Net Wt 9 LB 14 OZ; Variety Pack paper box UPC: 7910027750. These packages are not meant for individual can sales and are sold as a 12 can Variety Pack. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021

12 Can Variety Pack; containing 4 cans of Chef’s Choice Bistro, Hearty Cuts with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables In Gravy; 4 cans of Chef’s Choice Homestyle, Meatballs & Pasta Dinner with Real Beef in Tomato Sauce; and 4 cans of Chef’s Choice Bistro, Bistro Tender Cuts With Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy; packaged in metal cans with 12 – 13.2 OZ Cans per case; Total Net Wt 9 LB 14 OZ; Variety Pack paper box UPC: 7910027750. These packages are not meant for individual can sales and are sold as a 12 can Variety Pack. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021 Kibbles ‘n Bits 12 Can Variety Pack; containing 6 cans of Chef’s Choice American Grill, Burger Dinner With Real Bacon & Cheese Bits In Gravy; and 6 cans of Chef’s Choice Bistro, Tender Cuts With Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetables In Gravy; packages in metal cans with 12 – 13.2 OZ cans per case; Total Net Wt 9 LB 14 OZ; Variety Pack paper box UPC: 7910027685. These packages are not meant for individual can sales and are sold as a 12 can Variety Pack. Code range: 6299 through 8040, each with the suffix plant number 803; Best By range 10 25 19 thru 02 09 2021

Excluded from Friday’s voluntary recall are a number of products reported previously by Food Safety News to have been withdrawn from the market, based on information obtained directly from the company. FDA has not yet resolved this discrepancy, an agency spokesperson said.

Test results are still pending on finished product samples collected by FDA, and the agency is continuing its investigation.

What consumers should know

Pets should not be fed any of the recalled products. Consumers should safely dispose of the recalled cans of pet food and/or contact the company or the place of purchase for information about returning the products.

Pets that consume a food containing pentobarbital can experience drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, inability to stand and nystagmus, which causes the eyes to move back and forth in a jerky manner. Consuming high levels of pentobarbital can cause coma and death. However, low levels of pentobarbital are unlikely to pose a health risk to pets, according to FDA.

People who think their pets have become ill after consuming pet food contaminated with pentobarbital should contact their veterinarians.

The FDA encourages consumers to report complaints about this and other pet food products electronically through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling their state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News