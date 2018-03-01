Customer complaint brings recall of 4,050 pounds of chicken sausage

After a customer complaint, J Bar B Foods in Waelder, TX, on Thursday recalled two tons of chicken sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall.

The chicken sausage contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The ready-to-eat chicken sausage items were produced on Feb. 3. The product subject to recall is:

12-oz. vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “simple truth Chicken Sausage Links SPINACH GRUYERE,” with lot code 8034, case code 90394 and “SELL BY” date of APR 16 2018.

The recalled products bear establishment number “P-7066” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The chicken sausage was shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Virginia.

Since the customer complaint, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

