Costco stores in Canada recall croissants for plastic

Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd. is recalling its Kirkland Signature brand all butter croissants from certain Costco stores because they may contain plastic. The company did not provide any details on how the possible contamination was discovered.

Consumers should not consume the Kirkland Signature brand “All Butter Croissants,” according to a notice posted Jan. 6 by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Some of the recalled products have best-before dates reaching into April. Implication locations are:

Costco Barrie – 41 Mapleview Dr. East, Barrie;

Costco London South – 4313 Wellington Rd. South, London;

Costco London North – 693 Wonderland Rd. North, London;

Costco Newmarket – 18182 Yonge St., Newmarket; and

Costco Etobicoke – 50 Queen Elizabeth Blvd., Etobicoke.

Additionally, the Kirkland Signature brand “All Butter Croissants (Frozen, Uncooked)” were sold only from the following Costco locations in Ontario:

Costco Newmarket – 18182 Yonge St., Newmarket; and

Costco Etobicoke – 50 Queen Elizabeth Blvd., Etobicoke.

The Kirkland Signature brand croissants were produced and packaged on Jan. 2 and 5 and have “Best Before” dates of Jan. 7 and April 2. The products subject to the recall and identifying codes on the packages are:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Kirkland Signature All Butter Croissants 12 pack Best Before

18/JA/07

Packaged on

18/JA/05 0 00010 46334 5 Kirkland Signature All Butter Croissants (Frozen, Uncooked) 204 x 85 g Produced on

01/02/18

Packaged on

18/JA/05

Best Before

18/AL/02 0 00010 46391 8

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Retailers and consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to sell or consume them. It is against federal law for anyone to sell recalled food. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

© Food Safety News