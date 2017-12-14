Springfield Smoked Fish recalls salmon after Listeria detected

A Massachusetts company has suspended operations and is recalling some of its pre-sliced smoked salmon because federal inspectors confirmed Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of the product.

Springfield Smoked Fish of Springfield, MA, distributed an undisclosed amount of the implicated “Nova Salmon” to retailers in Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to the recall notice posted Wednesday on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled smoked salmon and either discard it or return it to the place of purchase. Any surfaces, such as countertops, dishes or utensils used to prepare or serve the recalled fish should be throughly washed and disinfected.

To identify the recalled fish, which is packaged in clear plastic, consumers should look for the following label information: lot number 42173 on the back of the package, an expiration date of Dec. 22, 2017, and a UPC number of 811907018018.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled fish and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about their possible exposure to the pathogen. Also, people who have eaten the recalled fish and not become ill should monitor themselves in the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days for symptoms to develop.

“No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem,” according to the recall notice. “This issue was identified after FDA product sampling identified Listeria monocytogenes in the product. The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.”

Listeria monocytogenes is a microscopic organism that can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, sometimes causing death. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News