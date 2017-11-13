Reason for French cheese recall in Canada goes without saying

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted a weekend recall of firm ripened Comté cheese at the request of Agropur Cooperative. The company cited possible Listeria contamination as the reason for the recall.

Agropur Cooperative distributed their Agropur Import Collection brand cheese to unidentified stores located across the nation. No other details about how the possible contamination was discovered were included in the recall notice.

This is the third instance of recalls by the Agropur Cooperative. Agropur Cooperative is a North American dairy business headquartered in Saint-Hubert, Québec, Canada

The last one in October followed CFIA test results for possible Listeria contamination.

Consumers can identify the recalled cheese by looking for the following label information:

Agropur Import Collection

Firm Ripened Comté Cheese

200 g

Best Before 18 FEB 09

UPC number 0 67400 00397 0

The recalled product, which was manufactured and packaged in France, has been sold nationally in Canada.

