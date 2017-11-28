Fit & Active bars recalled from Aldi stores for plastic bits

Leclerc Foods is recalling a single lot of its Fit & Active brand Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bars because a consumer reported finding a small piece of yellow plastic in the product.

Although no injuries or illnesses had been reported as of Monday when the recall notice, was posted by the Food and Drug Administration, the company is urging consumers to discard the product immediately.

The recalled bars were sold in ALDI stores in 21 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, District of Columbia (DC), New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

There is concern consumers may have unused portions of the recalled bars in their homes.

The 9.5-ounce boxes of Leclerc Foods’ Fit & Active brand “Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bars” can be identified by UPC number 41498-18695, and a best-by date of May 24, 2018.

Consumers with questions can call Leclerc Foods Customer Service at 800-463-6144.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News