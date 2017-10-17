Organic tarragon recalled because of possible Salmonella

Organic Spices Inc., doing business as Spicely Organics, is recalling Organic Tarragon because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The product was distributed in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. According to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website, the recalled Organic Tarragon was sold to customers through retail stores, and online.

The FDA discovered the possible contamination through routine sampling, which revealed that the raw material contained Salmonella.

No reports of adverse reactions or injuries related to the recalled Organic Tarragon had been received as of the posting of the recall notice on Monday. There is concern that consumers may have the recalled Organic Tarragon in their homes, especially because of the long shelf life of the product.

Consumers can identify the recalled Organic Tarragon by looking for a “best if used by” date of 12/31/20. The recalled product is packaged in 0.4-ounce (11g) glass jars with black caps, Lot Number OTW100134.

“Consumers who have purchased this product can return it to the point of sale for a full refund,” according to the recall notice.

Anyone who has eaten the recalled product and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.

Symptoms can include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most individuals recover without treatment. In some cases, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Consumers with questions should call the Organic Spices Inc. / Spicely Organics hotline at 510-440-1044 Ext. 1001 for more information.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)

© Food Safety News