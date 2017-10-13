HEB shredded beef products recalled for extraneous material

Following a consumer complaint about plastic in the product, J & B Sausage Company Inc., doing business as J Bar B Foods in Waelder, TX, Thursday recalled more than 6 tons of fully cooked shredded beef products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ Sauce items, were produced under the H-E-B label on Sept. 16. The 12,816 pounds of recalled products are:

28-oz. trays of H-E-B Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ sauce with a use by date of Dec. 15 2017.

16-oz trays of H-E-B Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Shredded Beef with BBQ sauce with a use by date of Dec. 15, 2017.

The recalled products also have the establishment number “EST. 7066” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The extraneous material was discovered on Oct. 11 when J Bar B Foods received notification from their consignee that a consumer complaint had been received regarding foreign material, specifically plastic, in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

