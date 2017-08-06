Tons of black forest ham recalled for undeclared allergen

Following a consumer complaint, Hahn Brothers Inc. is recalling almost 58 tons of Lou’s Garret Valley ready-to-eat ham because it contains malted barley, a known allergen, that is not declared on the label as required by federal law.

The Westminster, MD, company shipped the 115,773 pounds of ham to a distributor in New Jersey, who in turn sent it to retail locations, according to the recall notice, posted Saturday by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the recall notice warned.

Anyone with Lou’s Garret Valley black forest ham is urged to check the label to determine if it is included in the recall. Consumers should look for the following information:

1.75-pound vacuum-packed mini ham packages containing “Lou’s Garrett Valley Natural, All Natural black forest seasoned uncured ham nugget, FULLY COOKED WOOD SMOKED” with a case code 74045; and

Establishment number “EST. 2000” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

“The ready-to-eat ham products were produced from Dec. 17, 2015, to July 27, 2017. The products have a 70-day sell-by date,” according to the recall notice.

“The problem was discovered when the FSIS Office of Public Health Science received a consumer complaint on July 11, 2017, with regard to a mislabeling of Lou’s Garret Valley Black Forest Seasoned Uncured Ham Nugget produced by Hahn Brothers Incorporated. The complainant noted that malted barley is listed as an ingredient on the company’s website, but is not listed as an ingredient on the product label.”

No confirmed adverse reactions had been reported in connection with the recalled ham as of the posting of the recall notice.

