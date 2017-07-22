Idaho Foodbank recalls 13.5 tons of food because of cooler issue

The Idaho Foodbank is recalling 13.5 tons of soup, eggs, cheese and coconut beverages after discovering a refrigeration malfunction, which could have allowed the growth of bacteria and life-threatening pathogens.

“The Idaho Foodbank discovered the problem after reviewing cooler temperature records during high heat,” according to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website Friday evening.

The implicated foods and beverages were distributed July 10 through 14 from two regional food bank locations — one in Southwest Idaho and the other in North-Central Idaho — to schools, mobile pantries, community meal sites, school pantries and senior centers.

Brand names of the recalled products were not included in the recall notice, but photos were provided of the coconut beverage, broccoli cheddar soup, eggs and cheese.

“Consumers who obtained any of these identified products should not consume these products and immediately throw them away. No reported illnesses or injuries have been reported or confirmed to date,” according to the recall notice.

“This recall affects less than 2 percent of the 1.5 million pounds of food IFB distributes statewide each month. Consumers with questions or concerns about this recall can contact Jennifer Erickson by phone at 208-336-9643 or via email at jerickson@idahofoodbank.org.”

