Organic dates, snacks recalled for Listeria risk from HVF plant

United Natural Trading LLC in Edison, NJ, has joined the list of companies recalling food because it contains ingredients from Hudson Valley Farms Inc., which found Listeria monocytogenes in its facility. Hudson Valley provided dates to United Natural Trading.

Hudson Valley Farms notified United Natural Trading of the potential contamination, which impacts several brands distributed by United Natural Trading, including Nature’s Promise, Woodstock, Market Basket and Wholesome Pantry, according to the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the United Natural Trading products, or a variety of other products including granola and protein bars distributed by other companies who used foods sourced from Hudson Valley Farms (HVF).

Consumers who have purchased products that contain HVF’s organic and natural dates should not consume them. Consumers should check product labels in their homes for the following information:

Nature’s Promise Organic Campfire Trail Mix, 12-ounce with a Best By Date of 11/23/2017, UPC number 688267066092, and Lot Code 17100;

Nature’s Promise Organic Campfire Trail Mix, 12-ounce with a Best By Date of 12/23/2017, UPC number 688267066092, and Lot Code 17115;

Nature’s Promise Cranberry Trail Mix, 12-ounce with a Best By Date of 11/18/2017, UPC number 688267066122, and Lot Code 17138;

Nature’s Promise Cascade Trail Mix, 12-ounce with a Best By Date of 12/30/2017, UPC number 688267066160, and Lot Code 17158;

Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Mix, 10-ounce, with a Best By Date of 11/23/2017, UPC number 042563009366, and Lot Code 17096;

Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Mix, 10-ounce, with a Best By Date of 11/23/2017, UPC number 042563009366, and Lot Code 17124;

Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Mix, 10-ounce, with a Best By Date of 11/23/2017, UPC number 042563009366, and Lot Code 17100;

Market Basket Cape Cod Cranberry Mix, 10-ounce, with a Best By Date of 12/30/2017, UPC number 049705408322, and Lot Code 17132;

Market Basket Cascade Trail Mix, 11-ounce, with a Best By Date of 12/30/2017, UPC number 049705408377, and Lot Code 17156;

Market Basket Fiber Frenzy, 11-ounce, with a Best By Date of 12/30/2017, UPC number 049705409107, and Lot Code 17150;

Wholesome Pantry Cape Cod Cranberry Mix, 8-ounce, with a Best By Date of 12/30/2017, UPC number 041190054855, and Lot Code 17142;

Wholesome Pantry Organic Trail Mix, 8-ounce, with a Best By Date of 12/14/2017, UPC number 041190054992, and Lot Code 17142; and

Wholesome Pantry Organic Trail Mix, 8-ounce, with a Best By Date of 12/15/2017, UPC number 041190054992, and Lot Code 17160.

The lot codes are printed on the back of each retail bag, which were distributed in limited quantities throughout the United States.

Anyone who has eaten any of the above products and developed symptoms of listeriosis should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure. Additionally, anyone who has eaten the above products recently should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to nine weeks after exposure for symptoms to develop.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

