Nut butter recall expanded to include cashew/almond lots

NOW Health Group, Inc. (NOW), of Bloomingdale, IL is expanding the voluntary recall of Ellyndale® Nutty Infusions™ Roasted Cashew Butter – Product Code E0540, Lot# 2125155, and Ginger Wasabi Cashew Butter — Product Code E0541, Lot# 2124118, to include Roasted Almond Butter – Product Code E0545, Lot# 2124119, and Mango Chili Cashew Butter – Product Code E0542, Lot# 2125156.

An FDA follow-up inspection of the Nutty Infusions supplier’s facility revealed these lots have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

A limited quantity of Nutty Infusions were distributed online and in retail stores nationwide.

Recalled products include:

Item Number Description Lot Number Best By Date E0545 Ellyndale® Nutty Infusions™ Roasted Almond Butter, 10 oz. plastic jars 2124119 2/18 E0542 Ellyndale® Nutty Infusions™ Mango Chili Cashew Butter, 10 oz. plastic jars 2125156 3/19

No other Ellyndale® products are affected or are involved in this recall. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Evidence of facility contamination was noted after a follow up FDA inspection of the Nutty Infusions supplier. The production of the product has been suspended.

NOW has provided information on this voluntary recall to all its retailers who purchased these products and has encouraged retailers to make every effort to contact their customers to facilitate the return of affected products. Consumers who have purchased the recalled Nutty Infusions should stop using the product immediately and return it to place of purchase for a full refund. Receipt is not required for refund.

