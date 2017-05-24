Egg rolls sold by Costco in Quebec recalled for Listeria

Deliwok Quebec Inc. recalled an undisclosed volume of chicken egg rolls sold by Costco Wholesale stores in Quebec after tests by Canadian officials showed Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The Deliwok Suprême brand “Chicken Egg Rolls” have a best-before date of June 14, so there is concern consumers may have unused portions of the recalled product in their homes.

“Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” the Canadian Food Inspection Agency warned in the recall notice posted Tuesday afternoon.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.”

Consumers can identify the recalled chicken egg rolls by looking for the following information on the product labels:

Deliwok Suprême

Chicken Egg Rolls

20 x 60g

Best Before 17JN14

6 21563 13579 6

“This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” according to the recall notice.

Anyone who has eaten the recalled chicken egg rolls and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should immediately seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure so proper diagnostic tests can be performed.

Also, people who have recently eaten the recalled egg rolls should monitor themselves for listeriosis symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to develop.

“Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die,” according to the CFIA recall notice.

© Food Safety News