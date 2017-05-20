100 tons of Nathan’s and Curtis franks recalled nationwide

More than 100 tons of Nathan’s brand and Curtis brand beef hotdogs are being recalled by John Morrell & Co. because of complaints of contamination with extraneous bits of metal.

The Cincinnati-based company notified the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) about the complaints on Friday, according to the recall notice posted on the FSIS website. The recall of more than 210,000 pounds of beef franks includes:

14-ounce sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017; and

16-ounce sealed film packages containing “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

All of the recalled hotdogs were produced on Jan. 26 and have the establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the packages. The recalled beef hotdogs were shipped to retailers nationwide.

“The problem was discovered after the (company) received three complaints of metal objects in the beef frank product packages. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products,” according to the recall notice.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions about the recall can call 877-933-4625.”

