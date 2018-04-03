More kratom capsules recalled for Salmonella amid outbreak

A Texas company is recalling various lots of multiple kratom supplements because samples have tested positive for Salmonella. The recall notice on the FDA’s website does not specify what strain of the pathogen inspectors found, but 87 people in 35 states are infected in an outbreak traced to kratom products.

Other companies have already recalled kratom products because they tested positive for Salmonella. Kratom is a plant consumed for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute. Kratom is also known as Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketom, and Biak.

In the most recent recall, Nutrizone of Houston, TX, seeks to pull back products sold to consumers in Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Washington, Missouri, Florida, Mississippi, California and Texas.

The recalled products bear one of two brand names on the label, “Nirvana” or “Pain Out.” The capsules are packaged in bottles and pouches.

Consumers who have purchased the products should discontinue use immediately and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the recall notice.

The Salmonella was detected during routine sampling and testing by the FDA. No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to the Pain Out or Nirvana branded products.

FDA investigators are working with several states and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the outbreak. The FDA has been investigating the substance for several years and reports it has evidences of more than 40 deaths in the United States that have been linked to kratom.

“The CDC, state and local health officials continue to interview ill people to ask about the foods they ate and other exposures before they became ill,” according to the CDC’s most recent update.”

Of the 55 people interviewed, three out of four reported consuming kratom in pills, powder or tea before becoming sick. Most people reported consuming the powder form of kratom. People who reported consuming kratom purchased it from retail locations in several states and from various online retailers, according to the CDC investigation notes.

The specific products subject to the recall by Texsa-based Nutrizone are labeled and packaged as follows:

Product Name Net Quantity (Capsules Per Container) Packaging Lot Number Pain Out Maeng Da 36 Pouch 10957 Pain Out Thai 108 Bottle 10960-D Pain Out Malay 324 Bottle 10958-I Nirvanio Green Malay 25 Bottle 10958-C

Advice to consumers

Anyone who has taken any products of any brand containing kratom and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the bacteria.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection, called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria. However, in some people it takes two weeks for symptoms to develop.

Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms usually last for four to seven days. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and not get sick or show any symptoms, but they are still be able to spread the infection to others.

