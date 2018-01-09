Biscuits pulled in 23 states for Listeria risk; Mary B’s this time

Hom/Ade Foods Inc. is the latest food company to recall biscuits because of potential Listeria contamination. All of its Mary B’s brand biscuits with dates through Sept 23 are now recalled.

Recalls in the past month included biscuits under brands including Food Lion, SEG and Southern Home, and T. Marzetti Company’s Marshalls brand.

As with the other recalls, Hom/Ade Foods reported the potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination involved another company in the food supply chain.

“The problem was discovered in a product sampling conducted by an outside co-packer, who manufactured the product,” according to the recall.

Hom/Ade Foods distributed its recalled Mary’s B’s biscuit products to retailers in 23 states, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and sold in retail stores.

The company says no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled item, but consumers should not eat them.

The Mary B’s products affected are frozen bagged biscuits with the UPC codes listed below; “All ‘Best If Used By’ dates BEFORE September 23, 2018 and with the letter ‘M’ immediately after the date are included in the recall.” Consumers can identify the UPC code on the back of the package, in the lower right corner.

UPC # DESCRIPTION COUNT PER PACKAGE 2059300007 MARY B’S JUMBO BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 35OZ 10 / 3.5OZ 2059300015 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 26.4OZ 12 / 2.2OZ 2059300018 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE BISCUITS 26.4OZ 12 / 2.2OZ 2059300020 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ 20 / 2.2OZ 2059300021 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ 20 / 2.2OZ 2059300022 MARY B’s BUTTERMILK TEA BISCUITS 24OZ 24 / 1OZ 2059300023 MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE VALUE PACK BISCUITS 44OZ 20 / 2.2OZ 2059300028 MARY B’S THIN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 28.6OZ 22 / 1.3OZ 2059300033 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ 30 / 2OZ 2059300034 MARY B’S SOUTHERNMADE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ 30 / 2OZ 2059300035 MARY B’S BUTTERTASTE FAMILY PACK BISCUITS 60OZ 30 / 2OZ 2059383000 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK 0 TRANS FAT 220CT BULK BISCUITS 220 / 2.2OZ 2059383004 MARY B’S BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 220CT BULK BISCUITS 220 / 2.2OZ 2059387000 MARY B’S MADE WITH WHOLE GRAIN 220CT BULK BISCUITS 220 / 2.2OZ 3059320583 MARY B’S 3.5 OZ JUMBO BUTTERMILK 144CT BULK BISCUITS

These biscuit products are not ready-to-eat.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Hom/Ade Foods Inc. is working with the FDA and supplier to fix the problem. Consumers can return affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers or consumers with questions can call Hom/Ade Foods Inc. at 1-855-562-7773.

