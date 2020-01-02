A Florida company is recalling string cheese after state officials reported positive test results for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Limena LLC of Palm Springs, FL, reported shipping the implicated cheese to retail stores and direct to consumers through mail orders, according to a recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

“The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem. Consumers who have purchased the 1-pound blocks of ‘Salvadorean String Cheese’ (Quesillo Cheese) are urged to discard the product,” according to the company’s recall notice.

The expiration date space on the product labels is blank. However, consumers can determine whether they have the recalled cheese by looking for the following identifying markings:

16-ounce blocks of Salvadorean String Cheese, often referred to as quesillo cheese, semi-soft cheese in clear plastic packages with blue and white labels and the lot number 1041020

As of the posting of the recall notice today, no confirmed illnesses had been reported in relation to the recalled cheese.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 561-541-5206.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

