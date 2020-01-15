Phoenicia Group Inc. is recalling Alkanater brand Tahina because of possible Salmonella contamination discovered during government testing.

Officials in Canada did not report how much tahini is covered by the recall, and distribution details were incomplete.

“The following product has been sold in Quebec and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories,” according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). “Consumers should not consume the recalled product.”

Test results from the CFIA triggered the recall. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. The agency is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

To determine whether they have the recalled tahini, consumers should look for the following label information:

Brand — Alkanater

Size — 454 grams

UPC number — 6 92551 00002 0

Product codes — PRO: 08/20/2018 EXP: 08/20/2020 LOT: TT4N-180820

About Salmonella infections

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria does not usually look, smell, or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection. Infants, children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled tahini and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients require hospitalization.

Older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

Some people get infected without getting sick or showing any symptoms. However, they may still spread the infections to others.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)