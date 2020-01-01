One dose of single-antigen hepatitis A vaccine has been shown to control outbreaks of hepatitis A and provides up to 95 percent seroprotection in healthy individuals for up to 11 years.

Please get one and do not become a statistic — especially, if you are a food service worker. Infected foodservice workers are one vector that has spread the virus during the ongoing outbreaks.

Pre-vaccination serologic testing is not required to administer hepatitis A vaccine, according to the CDC. Vaccinations should not be postponed if vaccination history cannot be obtained or records are unavailable.

