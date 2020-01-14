Lipari Foods has added to the recall of previously announced Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches because of potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. A supplier notified the company of the potential contamination.

There is concern that consumers may have the recalled sandwiches because of their long shelf life.

The products were distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods of Warren, MI, to foodservice and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The recall originated with JLM, which expanded their recent recall to include additional sandwiches because of potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported in relation to this Lipari recall.

Lipari Foods began shipping these products on Jan, 3, 2020.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase.

The affected product can be identified by the following label information:

Brand Product Lipari # Size Best By Date Lot # UPC Fresh Grab Breakfast Muffin Sandwich 252153 6 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 61251000

3039 Fresh Grab Chicken & Swiss Sandwich 252204 5 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 61251000

3213 Fresh Grab Turkey & Swiss Sandwich 251694 6 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 61251000

1042 Premo Meat Lover’s Sub 970844 7 oz. 1/21/2020 03202001 61251009

3832 Premo Pub Burger 207970 5 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 61251000

3015 Premo Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub 996428 7 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 61251009

4037 Premo Turkey & Swiss Sandwich 915537 6 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 61251000

1042 Premo Turkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich 207455 5 oz. 1/21/2020 03202001 61251008

8494

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

