Meijer is recalling frozen hard boiled egg products used on salad bars at two stores because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The stores with the salad bars are located in Grand Rapid, MI.

The company recall says that it is initiating the recall “in conjunction with Almark Foods.”

The Almark egg facility has been confirmed to be contaminated with the same strain of Listeria monocytogenes that public health officials have found in patients involved in a multi-state outbreak. One person has died.

Recalled Product:

UPC 79379900993, DICED EGGS FROZEN 5 LB

Store location:

The Knapps Corner Meijer at 1997 East Beltline Road in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Rockford Meijer at 2799 10 Mile Road NE in Rockford, Mich.

The company has received no reports of illness associated with the recalled product.

Consumers with further questions about the recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

