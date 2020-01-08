Positive test results for Listeria in a supplier’s production plant have spurred Lipari Foods to recall certain sandwiches distributed to foodservice operators and retail stores.

“This was brought to our attention by JLM Manufacturing after environmental sampling returned a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes. Lipari Foods began shipping this product on Dec. 31, 2019,” according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

There is concern that consumers may have unused sandwiches in their homes because the best-by dates on the packages run through Jan. 23. No illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the implicated sandwiches as of the posting of the recall notice.

Lipari, based in Warren, MI, reports exclusively distributing the “wedge sandwiches” throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

“Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase,” according to the company’s recall notice.

Anyone with questions should call Lipari at 800- 729-3354.

Consumers can determine whether they have the recalled sandwiches by looking for the following label information. To view photos of the full product labels, please click here.

Brand Product Lipari # Size Best By Lot # UPC Premo Wedge Ham

& Cheese On Wheat 915509 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 61251000

2001 Premo Wedge Egg Salad

On Wheat 915523 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 61251000

2025 Premo Wedge Chicken Salad

On Wheat 915530 5 oz. 1/20/2020 31201912 61251000

2032 Premo Wedge Tuna Salad

On Wheat 915579 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 61251000

2049 Fresh Grab Wedge Ham/American

On Wheat 252646 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 61251000

2001 Fresh Grab Wedge Egg Salad

On Wheat 252901 5 oz. 1/20/2020, 1/23/2020 31201912 61251000

2025 Fresh Grab Wedge Chicken Salad

On Wheat 253377 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 61251000

2032 Fresh Grab Wedge Tuna Salad

On Wheat 282022 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 61251000

2049 Fresh Grab Wedge Turkey

No Cheese On Wheat 253445 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 61251000

2100 Fresh Grab Wedge Ham/American

On White 253479 5 oz. 1/23/2020 31201912 61251009

3962

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

