The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.
|
Import Alert
|
Desc Text
|
URL
|
IA-16-05
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Mahimahi Because of Histamine and Decomposition
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_14.html
|
IA-16-105
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_19.html
|
IA-16-124
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Aquaculture Seafood Products Due To Unapproved Drugs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_27.html
|
IA-16-127
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Crustaceans Due to Chloramphenicol
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_29.html
|
IA-16-18
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Shrimp
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_35.html
|
IA-16-81
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_49.html
|
IA-21-07
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Tamarind Products (Fresh and/or Processed) from All Shippers from All Countries Due to Filth
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_63.html
|
IA-33-10
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Candy Due to Lead
|http://cms.fda.gov
/vts/imports_publish/private/importalert_102.html
|
IA-45-02
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_118.html
|
IA-54-16
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS THAT ARE MARKETED AS FOODS, INCLUDING PRODUCTS MARKETED AS DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS, THAT CONTAIN AN ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1141.html
|
IA-66-41
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_190.html
|
IA-66-66
|
APIs That Appear To Be Misbranded Under 502(f)(1) Because They Do Not Meet The Requirements For The Labeling Exemptions In 21 CFR 201.122
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_202.html
|
IA-99-05
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_258.html
|
IA-99-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
|
IA-99-19
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_263.html
|
IA-99-23
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of ***Produce Due to Contamination With Human Pathogens***
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_266.html
|
IA-99-32
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS REFUSING FDA FOREIGN ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_521.html
