The deadline for applications to the 2020 IAFP European Symposium Student Travel Scholarship is coming up next week. IAFP is offering the scholarship to support the travel of two students to attend the IAFP European Symposium on Food Safety in Munich, Germany, 7 to 9 April, 2020.

The International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) recognizes students are the future leaders in food safety.

The scholarship will be awarded to two students living in Europe and enrolled full-time in a college or university food safety degree program in the region. Previous recipients are not eligible to apply.

Applications will be accepted electronically through Jan. 7, 2020, from IAFP student members.

The selection committee’s decision will be communicated to all applicants by Feb. 5, 2020, and the scholarship recipients will be formally recognized during the IAFP European Symposium on Food Safety.

Maria Gkerekous from the Agricultural University of Athens in Greece and Yifan Zhang of ETH Zurich in Switzerland received the 2019 European Symposium Student Travel Scholarship.

The deadline for individuals to submit an abstract proposal for presentation during the IAFP European Symposium on Food Safety is Jan. 14 with an acceptance or rejection notification by Feb. 4, 2020.

