FiveStar Gourmet Foods is recalling two fresh produce snack products, MiniMeal2Go-ProteinPack and MiniMeal2Go- AvocadoToast due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The products were distributed Meijer supermarkets in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The company recall says that it is initiating the recall because “Almark Foods may have supplied single-serve prepackaged Hard Boiled Eggs contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

The Almark egg facility has been confirmed to be contaminated with the same strain of Listeria monocytogenes that public health officials have found in patients involved in a multi-state outbreak. One person has died.

Recalled Products:

Retailer Brand Item Name Package Weight Item SKU UPC # Lot No Best By Meijer MiniMeals

2Go Protein Pack 6/8.25oz FG10461 8-

50012-

79311-3 34619,

34719,

35019,

35119,

35219,

35719 12/26/19,

12/27/19,

12/30/19,

12/31/19,

01/01/20,

01/06/20 Meijer MiniMeals2Go Avocado Toast 6/6.75oz FG10463 8-

50012-

79315-1 34619,

34719,

35019,

35119,

35219,

35719 12/26/19,

12/27/19,

12/30/19,

12/31/19,

01/01/20,

01/06/20

The company has received no reports of illness associated with the recalled product.

Consumers who purchased products listed are urged not to consume them and to throw the products away. For any questions, consumers may contact FiveStar Gourmet Foods at 877-546-8763

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

