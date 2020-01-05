Ducktrap River of Maine says its goal is to “wow” each customer, but a Saturday recall of Herring Center Cuts is more likely just confusing.

Located in Belfast, ME, Ducktrap has been smoking seafood since 1978.

Over the weekend, it announced the recall of Herring Center Cuts in Wine Sauce identified with a sell-by date Jul 29, 2020, because these products contain undeclared milk due to an incorrect label.

No adverse allergic reactions or illnesses are linked to the Herring Center Cuts.

At the time of the recall, sales of the Ducktrap product were underway in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Virginia.

Here’s where the confusion comes in: The product in the containers is Herring Center Cuts in Creame Sause, which does contain milk, but the “Herring Center Cuts in Wine Sauce” was put on the label.

Ducktrap’s investigation found the mistake involved only one lot of the product. That product comes in a 12-ounce glass container with a sell-by dale of Jul 29, 2020, located on the jar lid.

Ducktrap is known for sourcing premium-grade seafood, using traditional smoking techniques, and combining the natural flavor of custom recipes with the savory smoke from local apple, cherry, maple, and oak woods. Its other various products include Atlantic Salmon, Wild Sockeye, Rainbow Trout, Wild Mackerel, and Shellfish.

Only the Herring Center Cuts in Wine Sauce are involved in the current recall.

Ducktrap is cooperating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in managing the recall. The company has apologized for any inconvenience caused by the recall and promises it is taking steps to address the issues that caused it.