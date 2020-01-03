Opinion

Everyone who works in food safety is, in some way, working for the consumer. Public health officials, researchers, educators, and members of the food industry each have an important role to play in keeping our food safe. But there is something rare and powerful about being able to sit down at the table with other stakeholders who shape our food system and say “I am here to give consumers a voice.”

That is what we do at Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI). For almost 50 years, we’ve worked tirelessly to give consumers a compelling and outspoken voice in the food system. Our work is funded solely by members of the public and we take no government grants or corporate donations, leaving us free to bring bold ideas to the table and challenge the status quo.

Through the years, we have served as the inspiration and the engine behind many key policies that have laid out the rules under which our entire food system operates.

You see our handiwork every day, in Nutrition Facts and allergen labeling on packaged foods and calorie counts on restaurant menus. And much of the work still being done behind the scenes to improve food safety in this country is framed by the Food Safety Modernization Act, a critical piece of legislation that we championed and are now working to see through implementation.

Working on food safety at CSPI is one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences I could possibly imagine as an advocate.

Now, I have the pleasure of inviting one of you to join me: CSPI is hiring a food safety campaign manager to strengthen our food safety team in Washington D.C. We are on the hunt for persuasive advocates, skilled scientists, and policy experts with a passion for turning scientific knowledge into concrete strategies that will transform our food system, helping make the food we eat safer for everyone.

You can read more about the position and how to apply here: https://cspinet.org/job/campaign-manager-food-safety

Editor’s note: Sarah Sorscher, deputy director for regulatory affairs at the Center for Science in the Public Interest provided this column on behalf of the organization. Founded in 1971, the Center for Science in the Public Interest is perhaps the oldest independent, science-based consumer advocacy organization with a record of accomplishments and a clear and ambitious agenda for improving the food system to support healthy eating, according to the CSPI website

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)