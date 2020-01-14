No illnesses are yet confirmed related to the recalled product.
The CFIA is verifying the removal of the recalled veal from the marketplace and the agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings. The Italian Store distributes products in the Canadian province of Alberta.
The Italian Store in Calgary is recalling the Scarpone’s Italian Store brand frozen Ground Veal from the marketplace due to the possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Additional Information
|Scarpone’s Italian Store
|Ground Veal (frozen)
|Variable
|Starting with:
0 200904
|All units sold between December 23, 2019, and January 13, 2020, inclusive.
|Sold at The Italian Store, 5140 Skyline Way NE, Calgary, AB.
About 5 to 10 percent of those diagnosed with E. coli infections develop a potentially life-threatening kidney failure complication, known as a hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Symptoms of HUS include fever, abdominal pain, feeling very tired, decreased frequency of urination, small unexplained bruises or bleeding, and pallor.
Many people with HUS recover within a few weeks, but some suffer permanent injuries or death. This condition can occur among people of any age but is most common in children younger than five years old because of their immature immune systems, older adults because of deteriorating immune systems, and people with compromised immune systems such as cancer patients.
People who experience HUS symptoms should immediately seek emergency medical care. People with HUS will likely be hospitalized because the condition can cause other serious and ongoing problems such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, brain damage, and neurologic problems.