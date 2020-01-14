A Calgary-based company has recalled Scarpone’s Italian Store brand frozen ground veal. The recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results for suspected E. coli O157:H7 contamination.

No illnesses are yet confirmed related to the recalled product.

The CFIA is verifying the removal of the recalled veal from the marketplace and the agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings. The Italian Store distributes products in the Canadian province of Alberta.

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information Scarpone’s Italian Store Ground Veal (frozen) Variable Starting with:

0 200904 All units sold between December 23, 2019, and January 13, 2020, inclusive. Sold at The Italian Store, 5140 Skyline Way NE, Calgary, AB.

CFIA says anyone who becomes sick from consuming a recalled product should call a doctor. Check to see if the recalled product might be in a home freezer. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

About E. coli infections

Food contaminated with pathogens including E. coli may not look, smell or taste bad.

Anyone who has eaten any of the implicated product and developed symptoms of E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctor about their possible exposure to the bacteria. Specific tests are required to diagnose the infections, which can mimic other illnesses.The symptoms of E. coli infections vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps and diarrhea, which is often bloody. Some patients may also have a fever. Most patients recover within five to seven days. Others can develop severe or life-threatening symptoms and complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). About 5 to 10 percent of those diagnosed with E. coli infections develop a potentially life-threatening kidney failure complication, known as a hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Symptoms of HUS include fever, abdominal pain, feeling very tired, decreased frequency of urination, small unexplained bruises or bleeding, and pallor. Many people with HUS recover within a few weeks, but some suffer permanent injuries or death. This condition can occur among people of any age but is most common in children younger than five years old because of their immature immune systems, older adults because of deteriorating immune systems, and people with compromised immune systems such as cancer patients. People who experience HUS symptoms should immediately seek emergency medical care. People with HUS will likely be hospitalized because the condition can cause other serious and ongoing problems such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, brain damage, and neurologic problems.

