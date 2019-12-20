Following two consumer reports of allergic reactions, Whole Foods Market is recalling its 365 brand “Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes” and 365 brand “Everyday Value Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes” because the products may contain the undeclared allergens of milk or coconut.

The products were sold at Whole Foods Market across the nation. There is a concern that the peppermint creams may contain milk that was not declared on the package label, and the caramel sea salt product may contain milk or coconut that were not declared on the package label.

Federal law requires that certain allergens be specifically declared on food labels.

The following products have been recalled:

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes, UPC 9948247605, best by dates through May 1, 2020

Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes, UPC 9948247606, best by dates through May 9, 2020

The company reports that two reactions have been reported to date and that all affected product has been removed from store shelves.

Consumers with additional questions can call Whole Foods Market at 844-936-8255.

