White Castle is recalling certain frozen hamburgers and cheeseburgers because of a test returned positive results for the pathogen Listeria monocytogenes.

The regional fast food chain sells its burgers in retailers’ freezers across the country as well as at it’s restaurants in the Midwest. Freezing does not kill Listeria monocytogenes.

“White Castle conducts frequent and regular quality assurance tests. A recent sample conducted by a third party laboratory of its frozen sandwiches from one manufacturing facility showed a presence of Listeria monocytogenes halting any shipment of product to customers,” according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Since the problem was identified White Castle has not shipped any product from this facility to customers.”

There is concern that consumers may have the recalled burgers in their homes because of the long shelf life of the frozen sandwiches. The recalled products have best-by dates between Aug. 4 to 17, 2020.

The recalled White Castle frozen sandwiches are sold in rectangular cardboard packages with date codes on side panels.

Recalled products are:

frozen 6 pack cheeseburgers;

frozen 6 pack hamburgers;

frozen 6 pack jalapeno cheeseburgers;

16 pack hamburgers; and 16 pack cheeseburgers.

As of the posting of the recall notice, no confirmed illnesses had been reported to public health officials in relation to the recalled White Castle products.

White Castle has maintained complete control of all product produced at the facility since the first indication of a problem, according to company Vice President Jamie Richardson.

“White Castle is taking the following actions at the facility where the problem was identified,” Richardson said.

Intensive sanitation and cleaning with guidance from outside food safety experts.

Aggressively elevating already strong food safety testing and manufacturing guidelines.

Conducting comprehensive testing to confirm no presence of listeria in the facility.

Customers may also contact White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

