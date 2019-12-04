Syosset, NY-based company Lin’s Waha Int’l Corp. is recalling it’s 8.11-ounce (230G) packages of Suantianyangmei Waxberry and Bingtangyangmei Waxberry because they contain undeclared sulfites and cyclamates. The products were distributed to retail stores nationwide.

Waxberries grow on evergreen trees in some parts of the world and can be served fresh, dried, or cooked. They have a similar texture to lychee.

If people who have severe sensitivity to sulfites consume these products, they run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions.

Cyclamate is an unapproved ingredient.

The recalled products are:

Suantianyangmei Waxberry, 8.11 OZ (230G) clear plastic containers. UPC code 6948576407226 and date 03.12.2020 stamped on the box

Bingtangyangmei Waxberry, 8.11 OZ (230G) clear plastic containers. UPC code 6948576407219 and date 02.13.2020 stamped on the box.

To date, public health officials have not reported any illness associated with there products.

The FDA says that “The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by the Department’s Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites and cyclamates in these products which were not declared on the labels.

“The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. Analysis of the Suantianyangmei Waxberry and Bingtangyangmei Waxberry revealed they contained undeclared sulfites 13.88 milligrams and 12.85 milligrams per serving, respectively.”

Customers who have purchased the packages Suantianyangmei Waxberry and Bingtangyangmei Waxberry are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)