Trader Joe’s has initiated a recall in 29 states because its egg supplier notified the grocery chain that hard boiled egg whites used in some of the retailer’s products came from a production plant contaminated with Listeria.

Certain egg salad and potato salad sold at Trader Joe’s are included in the recall. Although investigators have not confirmed any illnesses related to the Trader Joe’s products, illnesses have been traced to eggs from the implicated production plant.

Bakkavor Foods USA Inc. provided the egg whites that were produced at an Almark Foods plant in Georgia, according to the Trader Joe’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The egg facility has been confirmed to be contaminated with the same strain of Listeria monocytogenes that public health officials have found in patients involved in a multi-state outbreak. Whole genome sequencing has help investigators identify patients going back to 2017. So far seven people from five states have been confirmed as outbreak victims.

There is concern that consumers may have unused portions of the salads in their homes. Both the egg and potato salads have use-by dates of Dec. 27.

“This recall is taking place due notification by Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA, that they supplied certain lots of ‘Broken Egg Whites’ products in 20-pound pails which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and its association with a Listeria monocytogenes foodborne illness investigation,” according to the recall notice.

The recalled salads were distributed to Trader Joe’s retail stores in Alabama, Connecticut, DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The products come in plastic cups and trays with SKU numbers printed on the labels and “USE BY” date codes applied to top or bottom of the containers.

“Consumers should discard the product immediately or return it to their point of purchase for a full refund,” according to the recall notice.

Customers with questions may contact Bakkavor Foods at 855- 312-7504.

Consumers can determine whether they have the recalled salads by looking for the following label information:

Product Code Date Trader Joe’s Egg Salad

6 oz Cups UPC 0066 6695 “USE BY “dates up through and including “12/27/19” Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad

20 oz Trays UPC 0032 1747 “USE BY “dates up through and including “12/27/19”

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

