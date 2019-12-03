Fuji Food Products Inc. has initiated a recall of ready to eat sushi, salads and spring rolls due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The products have dates through Dec. 6 and were sold to retailers and distributors along the East Coast and Upper Midwest.

The recall is in response to a notification from the Food and Drug Administration.

The products were sold or distributed in the following states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The company reported the products went to retailers including 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.

The following products are subject to recall:

UPC Code Product Description Range of Sell-By Dates 7-32869-28101-5 Okami 8pc California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28102-2 Okami 8pc Spicy California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28103-9 Okami 8pc Supreme California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28104-6 Okami 8pc Spicy Supreme California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28105-3 Okami 8pc Classic California Roll with SO 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28111-4 Okami 8pc Supreme Combo 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28112-1 Okami 8pc Supreme Sampler 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28122-0 Okami 8pc Brown Rice Classic California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28200-5 Okami 25pcs Sushi Platter 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28201-2 Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28262-3 Okami 8pc Seafood Combo 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28114-5 Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6pc 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28113-8 Okami 8pc Salmon Philly Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 603751 Trader Joes Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl 11/20/2019-12/04/2019 614719 Trader Joes Banh Mi Style Salad 11/19/2019- 12/03/2019 908795 Trader Joes Shrimp Spring Rolls 7oz 11/18/2019- 12/02/2019 921510 Trader Joes Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz 11/18/2019- 12/02/2019 646574 Trader Joes Queso Fundido 16oz 12/10/2019-12/24/2019 348966 Trader Joes 8pcs Spicy Cal Roll 8oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 348997 Trader Joes 8pcs California Roll 8oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 513289 Trader Joes 8pc Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 603775 Trader Joes 8pcs Smoked Salmon Philly Roll 11/20/2019-12/04/2019 909822 Trader Joes 8pcs Brown Rice California Roll 8oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

The products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids. The sell-by dates are on the labels. Consumers who have purchased any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of the product.

To date, public health officials have not reported any illness associated with these products.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

