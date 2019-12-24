A study published late this year in Food Pathogens and Disease found that efforts are underway to create legislation to reduce Salmonella enterica Serotype Newport Infections in the United States.

Newport Salmonella is the third most common enteric serotype. It is estimated that 1.2 million salmonella infections every year in the United States.

Researchers say that they have “conducted a descriptive analysis of data from four enteric disease surveillance systems capturing information on incidence, demographics, seasonality, geographic distribution, outbreaks, and antimicrobial resistance of Newport infections over a 10-year period from 2004 through 2013.”

Risk factors for infections and food items implicated in outbreaks food items to vary antimicrobial resistance patterns cause.

Study’s findings:

Incidence increased through 2010, then declined to rates similar to those in the early years of the study.

Incidence was highest in the South and among children less than 5 years old.

Among isolates submitted for antimicrobial susceptibility testing

— 8 percent were susceptible to all antimicrobials tested (pansusceptible)

— 8 percent were resistant to at least seven agents, including ceftriaxone

Pansusceptible strains of Newport have been associated with produce items and environmental sources, such as creek water and sediment.

The role of environmental transmission of Newport in human illness is unclear

Efforts to reduce produce contamination through targeted legislation, as well as collaborative efforts to identify sources of contamination in agricultural regions, are underway.

Foodborne Pathogens and Disease is a monthly international journal that covers all aspects of food safety.

About Salmonella infections

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria does not usually look, smell, or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection. Infants, children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who develops symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients require hospitalization.

Older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

Some people get infected without getting sick or showing any symptoms. However, they may still spread the infections to others.

