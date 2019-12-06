A brand of hot chili sauce from the United States has been recalled from countries across Europe due to a risk of the bottles exploding.

The implicated Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce has a best-before date of March 2021, batch code H9TMKA 44 33, and comes in a pack size of 740 ml. Tuong Ot Sriracha brand hot chili sauce is produced by Huy Fong Foods Inc. based in California.

An alert was prompted by a consumer complaint in Ireland. There is a risk the contents may explode once the bottle is opened.

This poses a risk of hot chili sauce irritating eyes or skin, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The chili sauce came from the United States, via the Netherlands, and was distributed to Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

French officials said fermentation has occurred in the bottle making its consumption dangerous.

People who bought the product are asked not to consume it and to bring the bottle back to the point of sale or destroy it.

