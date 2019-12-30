Veggie Noodle Co. LLC is recalling Cece’s Veggie Co. brand “Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth.” The product is sold at retail stores nationwide.

The recall was initiated because the separately packaged egg — branded as Peckis — that is included in the ramen product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

“Veggie Noodle is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution, due to a recall by a provider of the eggs, Almark Foods, used in the product.” according to the company recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Almark egg facility has been confirmed to be contaminated with the same strain of Listeria monocytogenes that public health officials have found in patients involved in a multi-state outbreak. One person has died.

Whole genome sequencing has helped investigators identify patients going back to 2017. So far seven people from five states have been confirmed as outbreak victims. Almark issued a recall in recent days and federal officials have issued public warnings regarding the eggs.

Despite the public earnings and outbreak details posted by the FDAd and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the egg company says it has not received any reports of illness associated with the recalled product.

The recalled product:

All expiration dates of Cece’s Veggie Co. brand Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth in 11.5-ounce packages with the number UPC 5228700653

Consumers with questions may call Veggie Noodle at 512-200-3337.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalledproduct and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

