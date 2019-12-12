“widespread environmental contamination”

Can we dare mention water contamination, feedlots and dairy farms – well, cows generally?

A mind-spinning article landed in my inbox today – “Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli Infections Associated with Romaine Lettuce — United States, 2018.”

CDC had reported only 210 ill – https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2018/o157h7-04-18/index.html – apparently it was larger?

And, the genetic pattern found in 2018 may well be surfacing again in late 2019.

ciz1182– Read full article

Here are the highlights:

The largest multi-state leafy green-linked STEC O157 outbreak in several decades. The investigation highlights the complexities associated with investigating outbreaks involving widespread environmental contamination.

A case was defined as an infection between March 13 and August 22, 2018 with one of the 22 identified outbreak-associated E. coli O157:H7 or E. coli O61 pulsed-field gel electrophoresis pattern combinations, or with a strain STEC O157 that was closely related to the main outbreak strain by whole genome sequencing.

240 case-patients from 37 states; 104 were hospitalized, 28 developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, and five died. Of 179 people who were interviewed, 152 (85%) reported consuming romaine lettuce in the week before illness onset. Twenty sub-clusters were identified. Product traceback from sub-cluster restaurants identified numerous romaine lettuce distributors and growers; all lettuce originated from the Yuma growing region. Water samples collected from an irrigation canal in the region yielded the outbreak strain of STEC O157.

Readers, we have work to do.