Ashland Sausage Co. in Carol Stream, IL has recalled approximately 1,092 pounds of pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard, dark plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reports..

The ready-to-eat (RTE) coarse ground sausage items were produced on Nov. 14, 2019, and the recalled product includes:

12-oz. plastic packages containing 5 pieces of “BERKSHIRE NATURAL CASING SAUSAGE” with lot code S318.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 21549” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and New York.

FSIS was notified of the mistake by the company after it received a customer complaint reported finding two small pieces of dark hard plastic in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.