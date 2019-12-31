J&J Distributing of St. Paul, MN, is recalling 136 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products that contain meat because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain pine nuts, a known allergen, which are not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat salad products that contain meat were produced on various dates from Dec. 21 through Dec. 27. The following products are subject to recall:

14-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “KOWALSKI’S MARKETS SICILIAN CHOPPED SALAD” with a “SELL BY” sticker placed on the carton with dates of 12/27 through 01/02 (inclusive).

14-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “KOWALSKI’S MARKETS ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE COBB SALAD” with a “SELL BY” sticker placed on the carton with dates of 12/27 through 01/02 (inclusive).

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 38450” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS inspection activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ron Carkoski, CEO of J&J Distributing, at 651-292-3822.

