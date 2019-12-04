Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling its President’s Choice brand coleslaw because of possible Salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

“Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below,” according to the agency’s recall notice. “This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.”

The company reported distributing the implicated coleslaw in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario. Additional distribution details are unclear, with the recall notice stating the product could also have been distributed nationwide.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, according to the agency’s notice.

Consumers can determine whether they have the recalled coleslaw in their homes by looking for the following labeling information:

Brand Product Size UPC Date Codes President’s Choice Coleslaw 397 g 0 60383 22267 3 Best Before 2019 DE 04 – B318005

and

Best Before 2019 DE 04 – B318006

About Salmonella infections

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria does not usually look, smell, or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection. Infants, children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has eaten any recalled product and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients require hospitalization.

Older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

Some people get infected without getting sick or showing any symptoms. However, they may still spread the infections to others.

