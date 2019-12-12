Retailers in several states received cold smoked salmon that is now under recall because of positive test results for Listeria bacteria. Operations at the implicated production plant are suspended.

Catsmo LLC of Wallkill, NY, posted the recall of an unrevealed amount of salmon products after government tests showed contamination. No confirmed illnesses had been reported as of the posting of the notice on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

There is concern that some consumers may have the recalled fish in their homes because many of the products have not yet reached their expiration dates.

“The potential for contamination is a result of a routine FDA environmental sampling and analysis,” according to the recall notice. “. . . Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

In the recall statement, company officials reported they are conducting “an extensive corrective action plan and verification program so production can resume as soon as possible.”

Catsmo reported distributing the recalled cold smoked salmon to retailers and through “direct delivery” in 10 states and Washington D.C. The states are New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

The recalled product comes in vacuum-sealed plastic packages in whole fillets or specialty cuts. Some are plain, others are flavored. Package sizes vary from 4 ounce to 8 ounce to 1 pound.

Package markings of the recalled products are indicated in the table below.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 845-895-2296.

Batch/Lot
(indicated on label)

Product Description
(INDICATED ON LABEL)

Expiration Date
(indicated on label)

7408 NOVA SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7409 DANIEL BOULUD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7409 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7412 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7414 SCOTTISH SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7414 LOIN SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7415 SCOTTISH WHOLE NO SKIN SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7415 GOLD WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7415 PASTRAMI WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7415 SCOTTISH WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7417 1lb SCOTTISH SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019
7417 4oz SCOTTISH SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019
7417 PASTRAMI SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7420 4oz PASTRAMI SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019
7420 4oz ORGANIC SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019
7420 4oz DOUBLE SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019
7420 4oz GOLD SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019
7420 4oz GRAVELOX SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019
7420 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7421 BOURBON PEPPER SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7421 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7424 8oz DANIEL BOULUD BAJA SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019
7424 8oz DANIEL BOULUD HIGHLAND SMOKED
SALMON		 12/11/2019
7424 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7427 FIRST COURSE SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7430 NOVA WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7430 SCOTTISH WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
7432 8oz PASTRAMI SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019
7432 4oz GOLD SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019
7432 4oz RED BEET SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019
7432 4oz BOURBON PEPPER SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019
7432 4oz IRISH SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019
7432 4oz GRAVELOX SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019
7432 4oz ORGANIC SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019

About Listeria infections
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)