Retailers in several states received cold smoked salmon that is now under recall because of positive test results for Listeria bacteria. Operations at the implicated production plant are suspended.
Catsmo LLC of Wallkill, NY, posted the recall of an unrevealed amount of salmon products after government tests showed contamination. No confirmed illnesses had been reported as of the posting of the notice on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.
There is concern that some consumers may have the recalled fish in their homes because many of the products have not yet reached their expiration dates.
“The potential for contamination is a result of a routine FDA environmental sampling and analysis,” according to the recall notice. “. . . Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.”
In the recall statement, company officials reported they are conducting “an extensive corrective action plan and verification program so production can resume as soon as possible.”
Catsmo reported distributing the recalled cold smoked salmon to retailers and through “direct delivery” in 10 states and Washington D.C. The states are New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
The recalled product comes in vacuum-sealed plastic packages in whole fillets or specialty cuts. Some are plain, others are flavored. Package sizes vary from 4 ounce to 8 ounce to 1 pound.
Package markings of the recalled products are indicated in the table below.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 845-895-2296.
|
Batch/Lot
|
Product Description
|
Expiration Date
|7408
|NOVA SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7409
|DANIEL BOULUD SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7409
|GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7412
|GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7414
|SCOTTISH SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7414
|LOIN SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7415
|SCOTTISH WHOLE NO SKIN SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7415
|GOLD WHOLE SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7415
|PASTRAMI WHOLE SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7415
|SCOTTISH WHOLE SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7417
|1lb SCOTTISH SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7417
|4oz SCOTTISH SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7417
|PASTRAMI SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7420
|4oz PASTRAMI SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7420
|4oz ORGANIC SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7420
|4oz DOUBLE SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7420
|4oz GOLD SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7420
|4oz GRAVELOX SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7420
|GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7421
|BOURBON PEPPER SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7421
|GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7424
|8oz DANIEL BOULUD BAJA SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7424
|8oz DANIEL BOULUD HIGHLAND SMOKED
SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7424
|GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7427
|FIRST COURSE SLICED SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7430
|NOVA WHOLE SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7430
|SCOTTISH WHOLE SMOKED SALMON
|12/15/19 OR 12/16/19
|7432
|8oz PASTRAMI SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7432
|4oz GOLD SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7432
|4oz RED BEET SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7432
|4oz BOURBON PEPPER SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7432
|4oz IRISH SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7432
|4oz GRAVELOX SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
|7432
|4oz ORGANIC SMOKED SALMON
|12/11/2019
About Listeria infections
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.
Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.
Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.
Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.
