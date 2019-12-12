Retailers in several states received cold smoked salmon that is now under recall because of positive test results for Listeria bacteria. Operations at the implicated production plant are suspended.

Catsmo LLC of Wallkill, NY, posted the recall of an unrevealed amount of salmon products after government tests showed contamination. No confirmed illnesses had been reported as of the posting of the notice on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

There is concern that some consumers may have the recalled fish in their homes because many of the products have not yet reached their expiration dates.

“The potential for contamination is a result of a routine FDA environmental sampling and analysis,” according to the recall notice. “. . . Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

In the recall statement, company officials reported they are conducting “an extensive corrective action plan and verification program so production can resume as soon as possible.”

Catsmo reported distributing the recalled cold smoked salmon to retailers and through “direct delivery” in 10 states and Washington D.C. The states are New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

The recalled product comes in vacuum-sealed plastic packages in whole fillets or specialty cuts. Some are plain, others are flavored. Package sizes vary from 4 ounce to 8 ounce to 1 pound.

Package markings of the recalled products are indicated in the table below.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 845-895-2296.