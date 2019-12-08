FDA and the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) are investigating an outbreak of illnesses caused by Salmonella Javiana in Pennsylvania.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicate that fruit mix with cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes from Tailor Cut Produce of North Brunswick, New Jersey, are a potential source of this outbreak.

Foodservice and institutional food operators should not sell or serve the fruit mix with cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes prepared by Tailor Cut Produce.

Tailor Cut Produce reports that their products may be found in restaurants, banquet facilities, hotels, schools and institutional food service establishments in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Because this fruit mix may have been distributed to nursing homes, schools, hospitals, and other facilities that cater to vulnerable populations, it is important that these facilities do not sell or serve this fruit medley. Please consult with your distributor to confirm the source of the fruit mix used in your operation.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) reports that it is investigating 31 laboratory-confirmed illnesses of Salmonella at four healthcare facilities in southeast Pennsylvania. Salmonella Javiana has been identified among the cases at three of four facilities. According to the Pennsylvania DOH, the epidemiologic evidence collected thus far indicates that this fruit mix is a potential source of the illnesses. The state’s review of invoices shows that a common food eaten by many case-patients was the fruit mix with cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes from Tailor Cut Produce.

FDA has activated a team to coordinate its outbreak investigation. On December 6, 2019, the FDA and the Pennsylvania DOH shared the results of the investigation thus far with the firm, and the firm’s leadership stated that they would work with FDA to implement a recall of this product.

FDA will continue its investigation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

