Dear Editor,

Your article states (on the romaine E. coli outbreak) ” larger buffers may be needed. . .” Please change it to say “impervious barriers are needed!”

How hard can it be? We know the source, we know the water is contaminated, we know what must be done. JUST DO IT.

In this case “overkill” is appropriate!

Options: Relocate the cattle to another place; Relocate the romaine; Purify the water; Raise the planting beds?; Lower the feed lots — water flows downhill; put testing facilities at site(s) — mobile or fixed; And let, no make the FDA, CDC, FSIS or whoever disclose, no publish the facts.

This is like an accident where no one wants to get involved — especially the victims.

— Jim Dixon

