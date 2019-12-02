Blue Grass Quality Meats initiated a recall of more than 121,000 pounds of bacon and turkey products after a supplier notified the company of an undeclared allergen, soy, in one of the ingredients.

The Erlanger, KY, meat producer reported that there haven’t been any confirmed injuries or other adverse reactions related to the recalled products, according to a notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Federal law requires specific labeling for known allergens.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailers’ deli and consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Retailers who have obtained these products are urged not to sell them. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

Consumers and retailers can determine whether they have the recalled pork and turkey products on hand by looking for the following information on the original packaging of the products:

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “BLUE GRASS CAJUN STYLE TURKEY BREAST” with sell by dates from 7/1/19 to 1/9/20.

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “OLDE WORLD Cajun Style TURKEY BREAST” with sell by dates from 7/1/19 to 1/1/20.

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “Robinson’s PREMIUM Cajun Style Turkey Breast” with sell by dates from 7/12/19 to 1/16/20.

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “Troyer CAJUN STYLE TURKEY BREAST” with sell by dates from 7/18/19 to 1/21/20.

Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “Troyer CAJUN STYLE TURKEY BREAST” with sell by dates from 7/18/19 to 1/21/20. Various weights of vacuum sealed packages containing “Troyer CAJUN STYLE BACON” with sell by dates from 1/28/19 to 2/19/20.

All of the recalled products have the establishment number “P-7417” or “EST. 7417” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

The recalled turkey and bacon were produced from Oct. 29 through Nov. 19.

Blue Grass Quality Meats shipped the recalled products to retail locations in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia, where the turkey products may have been offered as retail-sliced deli product.

“The problem was discovered when the firm’s seasoning supplier notified them that the proprietary seasoning, which is not supposed to contain soy, actually contains soy lecithin,” according to the recall notice.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact David Kegley, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Grass Quality Meats at 859-331-7100.