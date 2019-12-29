The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

Import Alert Description URL IA-12-03 Detention Without Physical Examination of Imported Soft Cheese and Soft Ripened Cheese from France https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_7.html IA-16-105 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html IA-16-12 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Frog Legs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_24.html IA-16-124 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Aquaculture Seafood Products Due To Unapproved Drugs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_27.html IA-16-81 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html IA-28-13 Detention Without Physical Examination of ***Spices and Spice Products*** Due to Lead Contamination https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1143.html IA-45-02 Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html IA-54-17 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS DUE TO LEAD, ARSENIC, MERCURY, AND/OR CADMIUM CONTAMINATION None IA-66-40 Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html IA-66-41 Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S. http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html IA-72-03 Detention Without Physical Examination and Intensified Coverage of Pig Ears And Other Pet Treats Due To The Presence Of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_218.html IA-99-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html IA-99-08 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html IA-99-19 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html IA-99-22 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Foods Containing Undeclared Major Food Allergens Or Foods That Fail To Properly Label Major Food Allergens https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_561.html IA-99-34 DWPE of Drugs or Medical Devices from Firms without a Valid Drug or Medical Device Registeration https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1125.html IA-99-35 DWPE OF PRODUCE THAT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN PREPARED, PACKED OR HELD UNDER INSANITARY CONDITIONS WHEREBY IT MAY HAVE BEEN RENDERED INJURIOUS TO HEALTH https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1128.html IA-99-38 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html IA-99-39 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

