The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

Import Alert

Description

URL

IA-12-03

Detention Without Physical Examination of Imported Soft Cheese and Soft Ripened Cheese from France

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_7.html

IA-16-105

Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_19.html

IA-16-120

Detention Without Physical Examination of Fish/Fishery Products from Foreign Processors (Mfrs.) Not in Compliance with Seafood HACCP

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_25.html

IA-16-127

Detention Without Physical Examination of Crustaceans Due to Chloramphenicol

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_29.html

IA-16-129

Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to Nitrofurans

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_31.html

IA-16-39

Detention Without Physical Examination of Processed Seafood and Analogue Seafood (Surimi) Products for Listeria Monocytogenes

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_44.html

IA-16-74

Detention without physical Examination of *** Uneviscerated Fish Or Partially Eviscerated Fish that are either Sat-Cured, Dried, Smoked Acidified, Pickled, Fermented or Brined

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_48.html

IA-16-81

Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_49.html

IA-21-17

COUNTRYWIDE DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PAPAYA FROM MEXICO

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_721.html

IA-23-14

Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products due to the Presence of Aflatoxin

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_581.html

IA-33-12

Detention Without Physical Examination of Hard and Soft Candies Containing Chili Pepper

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_104.html

IA-45-02

Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_118.html

IA-66-40

Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_189.html

IA-66-41

Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.

 http://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_190.html

IA-89-08

Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices Without Approved PMAs or IDEs and Other Devices Not Substantially Equivalent or Without a 510(k)

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_244.html

IA-98-05

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF REGULATED TOBACCO PRODUCTS FOR NON PAYMENT OF USER FEE

None

IA-99-05

Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides

 http://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_258.html

IA-99-08

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_259.html

IA-99-29

Detention Without Physical Examination of All Vegetable Protein Products From China for Animal or Human Food Use Due to the Presence of Melamine and/or Melamine Analogs

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_267.html

IA-99-38

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html

IA-99-39

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

