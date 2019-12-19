The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.
|
Import Alert
|
Description
|
URL
|
IA-12-03
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Imported Soft Cheese and Soft Ripened Cheese from France
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_7.html
|
IA-16-105
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_19.html
|
IA-16-120
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Fish/Fishery Products from Foreign Processors (Mfrs.) Not in Compliance with Seafood HACCP
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_25.html
|
IA-16-127
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Crustaceans Due to Chloramphenicol
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_29.html
|
IA-16-129
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to Nitrofurans
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_31.html
|
IA-16-39
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Processed Seafood and Analogue Seafood (Surimi) Products for Listeria Monocytogenes
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_44.html
|
IA-16-74
|
Detention without physical Examination of *** Uneviscerated Fish Or Partially Eviscerated Fish that are either Sat-Cured, Dried, Smoked Acidified, Pickled, Fermented or Brined
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_48.html
|
IA-16-81
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_49.html
|
IA-21-17
|
COUNTRYWIDE DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PAPAYA FROM MEXICO
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_721.html
|
IA-23-14
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products due to the Presence of Aflatoxin
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_581.html
|
IA-33-12
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Hard and Soft Candies Containing Chili Pepper
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_104.html
|
IA-45-02
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_118.html
|
IA-66-40
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_189.html
|
IA-66-41
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_190.html
|
IA-89-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices Without Approved PMAs or IDEs and Other Devices Not Substantially Equivalent or Without a 510(k)
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_244.html
|
IA-98-05
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF REGULATED TOBACCO PRODUCTS FOR NON PAYMENT OF USER FEE
|
None
|
IA-99-05
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_258.html
|
IA-99-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
|
IA-99-29
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of All Vegetable Protein Products From China for Animal or Human Food Use Due to the Presence of Melamine and/or Melamine Analogs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_267.html
|
IA-99-38
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html
|
IA-99-39
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html
