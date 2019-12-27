Reichel Foods Inc. is recalling snack packs that include whole, hard-boiled eggs in relation to a contaminated production plant and a deadly Listeria outbreak.

The company is recalling Pro2Snax brand “To The Max Granny Apples /Hard Boiled Egg/Cheddar/Cashew & Craisin” and Pro2Snax “To The Max Gala Apples/Hard Boiled Egg/White Cheddar/Almond & Craisin” snacks. Egg supplier Almark Foods has initiated a recall.

“This recall is taking place due notification from Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA, that Almark Foods may have supplied single serve prepackaged hard boiled eggs contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and its association with a Listeria monocytogenes foodborne illness investigation,” according to the Reichel Foods recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned the public and food service operators to watch for the bulk, pealed hard-boiled eggs.

Although investigators have not confirmed any illnesses related to the Pro2Snax products, illnesses have been traced to eggs from the implicated Almark Foods production plant.

The Almark egg facility has been confirmed to be contaminated with the same strain of Listeria monocytogenes that public health officials have found in patients involved in a multi-state outbreak. One person has died.

Whole genome sequencing has help investigators identify patients going back to 2017. So far seven people from five states have been confirmed as outbreak victims.

Consumers can determine whether they have the recalled snacks by looking for the following label information:

Pro2Snax

to the Max

UPC

649632001490 Pro2Snax To The Max Granny Apples /

Hard Boiled Egg/Cheddar/

Cashew & Craisin Pro2Snax to the Max

UPC 649632001483 Pro2Snax To The Max Gala Apples/

Hard Boiled Egg/White Cheddar/

Almond & Craisin

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalledproduct and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

