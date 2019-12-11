The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.
|
Import Alert
|
Description
|
URL
|
IA-12-03
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Imported Soft Cheese and Soft Ripened Cheese from France
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_7.html
|
IA-16-105
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_19.html
|
IA-16-119
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Fish And Fishery Products For Importer And Foreign Processor (Manuf) Combinations
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_23.html
|
IA-16-120
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Fish/Fishery Products from Foreign Processors (Mfrs.) Not in Compliance with Seafood HACCP
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_25.html
|
IA-16-39
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Processed Seafood and Analogue Seafood (Surimi) Products for Listeria Monocytogenes
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_44.html
|
IA-16-81
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_49.html
|
IA-20-03
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Dried Fruits Due To Lead
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_55.html
|
IA-22-01
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Cantaloupes from Mexico
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_67.html
|
IA-28-13
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of ***Spices and Spice Products*** Due to Lead Contamination
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1143.html
|
IA-33-10
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Candy Due to Lead
|http://cms.fda.gov
/vts/imports_publish/private/importalert_102.html
|
IA-36-01
|
Adulteration of Honey – Firms on Red List
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_108.html
|
IA-45-02
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_118.html
|
IA-45-07
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products Containing Illegal Undeclared Sweeteners
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_120.html
|
IA-66-40
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_189.html
|
IA-66-41
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_190.html
|
IA-99-05
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_258.html
|
IA-99-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
|
IA-99-19
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_263.html
|
IA-99-21
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance Of Food Products Containing Sulfites
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_265.html
|
IA-99-35
|
DWPE OF PRODUCE THAT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN PREPARED, PACKED OR HELD UNDER INSANITARY CONDITIONS WHEREBY IT MAY HAVE BEEN RENDERED INJURIOUS TO HEALTH
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1128.html
|
IA-99-37
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS AND ACIDIFIED FOODS WITHOUT FILED SCHEDULED PROCESSES
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1131.html
|
IA-99-38
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html
|
IA-99-39
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html
