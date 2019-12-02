The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.
|
Import Alert
|
Desc Text
|
URL
|
IA-16-120
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Fish/Fishery Products from Foreign Processors (Mfrs.) Not in Compliance with Seafood HACCP
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_25.html
|
IA-16-129
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to Nitrofurans
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_31.html
|
IA-16-39
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Processed Seafood and Analogue Seafood (Surimi) Products for Listeria Monocytogenes
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_44.html
|
IA-16-81
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_49.html
|
IA-22-01
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Cantaloupes from Mexico
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_67.html
|
IA-24-11
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Dried Peppers from Mexico
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_76.html
|
IA-33-10
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Candy Due to Lead
|http://cms.fda.gov
/vts/imports_publish/private/importalert_102.html
|
IA-45-02
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_118.html
|
IA-45-07
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products Containing Illegal Undeclared Sweeteners
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_120.html
|
IA-53-06
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Cosmetics That are Adulterated and/or Misbranded Due to Color Additive Violations
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_130.html
|
IA-66-40
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_189.html
|
IA-66-41
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_190.html
|
IA-95-05
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Electronic Products That Fail to Comply with Performance Standards or No Certification
|
None
|
IA-99-05
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_258.html
|
IA-99-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
|
IA-99-19
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_263.html
|
IA-99-21
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance Of Food Products Containing Sulfites
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_265.html
|
IA-99-22
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Foods Containing Undeclared Major Food Allergens Or Foods That Fail To Properly Label Major Food Allergens
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_561.html
|
IA-99-37
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS AND ACIDIFIED FOODS WITHOUT FILED SCHEDULED PROCESSES
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1131.html
|
IA-99-38
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html
|
IA-99-39
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html
(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)