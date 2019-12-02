The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

Import Alert

Desc Text

URL

IA-16-120

Detention Without Physical Examination of Fish/Fishery Products from Foreign Processors (Mfrs.) Not in Compliance with Seafood HACCP

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_25.html

IA-16-129

Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to Nitrofurans

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_31.html

IA-16-39

Detention Without Physical Examination of Processed Seafood and Analogue Seafood (Surimi) Products for Listeria Monocytogenes

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_44.html

IA-16-81

Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_49.html

IA-22-01

Detention Without Physical Examination of Cantaloupes from Mexico

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_67.html

IA-24-11

Detention Without Physical Examination of Dried Peppers from Mexico

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_76.html

IA-33-10

Detention Without Physical Examination of Candy Due to Lead

 http://cms.fda.gov
/vts/imports_publish/private/importalert_102.html

IA-45-02

Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_118.html

IA-45-07

Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products Containing Illegal Undeclared Sweeteners

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_120.html

IA-53-06

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Cosmetics That are Adulterated and/or Misbranded Due to Color Additive Violations

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_130.html

IA-66-40

Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_189.html

IA-66-41

Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.

 http://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_190.html

IA-95-05

Detention Without Physical Examination of Electronic Products That Fail to Comply with Performance Standards or No Certification

None

IA-99-05

Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides

 http://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_258.html

IA-99-08

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_259.html

IA-99-19

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_263.html

IA-99-21

Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance Of Food Products Containing Sulfites

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_265.html

IA-99-22

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Foods Containing Undeclared Major Food Allergens Or Foods That Fail To Properly Label Major Food Allergens

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_561.html

IA-99-37

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS AND ACIDIFIED FOODS WITHOUT FILED SCHEDULED PROCESSES

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1131.html

IA-99-38

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html

IA-99-39

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov
/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

